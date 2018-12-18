Don Lemon has picked apart Donald Trump’s campaign boast about how he would become the “law and order president.”

During Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Lemon aired footage of Trump repeatedly making the claim during the 2016 election. Lemon added, in an apparent attempt at mimicking Trump: “Except for me.”

“This president who says he’s all about law and order seems to have trouble separating what’s legal from what isn’t,” said Lemon, who then listed some of the many legal woes that Trump faces.

“Come on, let’s remember this fact about President Trump. Three members of his inner circle, key advisers, are now convicted felons. So much for the law and order president, folks,” he reminded viewers.