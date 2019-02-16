CNN's Don Lemon Shreds Trump’s ‘Fake National Emergency' As 'Real One Is Ignored'

CNN’s Don Lemon called out President Donald Trump’s “fake national emergency” on Friday — as he lamented how “the real one” of gun violence in America continues to be “ignored.”
The “CNN Tonight” host noted how Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to pay for his U.S.-Mexico border wall came on the same day as a mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois, and the day after the one-year anniversary of the Parkland tragedy.
“This president wants to distract you with all his talk, lies, about criminals at the border, with his fake national emergency, while ignoring the real one that’s killing our children, our parents our co-workers and the people we love,” Lemon said.
