CNN Legal Analyst Hilariously Compares Donald Trump To Pig Pen

On Friday, former FBI agent and CNN legal analyst Asha Rangappa said the president reminded her of the character Pig Pen from the “Peanuts” comic strip.

“If you remember the character Pig Pen from ‘Peanuts’ that had a cloud of dirt around him,” Rangappa said. “Trump is saying he has a cloud of executive power that follows him wherever he goes which is equal to or greater than the sitting president.”

Although a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of relevant records on Thursday, Rangappa said Trump’s argument is “very unlikely to succeed,” mainly because the former president doesn’t have a personal interest in the documents he wants to block.

“They’re presidential documentation, not personal documents. So, it’s really hard for him to show harm, whereas the harm to Congress in not fulfilling its constitutional role is quite high,” she said.

Fellow panelist and CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood had a nagging question about Rangappa’s analogy: “Where is Lucy in this story?”

