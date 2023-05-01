What's Hot

Twitter Users Slam CNN For Scheduling Donald Trump 'Town Hall' Meeting

Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann said the cable network is "committing journalistic suicide" by giving the ex-president a outlet to spread more lies.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

CNN may think hosting a “town hall” meeting with Donald Trump will help its ratings, but it’s leading to low marks with Twitter users.

CNN announced Monday that the cable network will host the former president at a live town-hall-style meeting in New Hampshire on May 10. CNN said Kaitlan Collins will moderate as Trump takes questions from Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to participate in the state’s Republican presidential primary.

After the event was announced, Twitter users condemned CNN for giving the mendacious former Trump a free, nationwide forum.And they didn’t pull their punches.

Some Twitter users were OK with the Town Hall, but with some caveats.

