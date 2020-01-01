CNN saw out 2019 with a roundup of President Donald Trump’s wildest and most truth-stretching statements of the year.

“Some of it has been harmless and funny, some of it has been baffling, and some of it has been downright dishonest and depressing,” editor-at-large Chris Cillizza said in the clip released online Tuesday.

“But when the president of the United States speaks, it does always matter,” he added.

Check out Trump’s wildest statements of the year, per Cillizza, below: