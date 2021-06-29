CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said Monday that former Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent efforts to distance himself from former President Donald Trump’s election lies are “image rehabilitation, pure and simple.”
Barr told The Atlantic in an interview published Sunday that he suspected all along that Trump’s electoral fraud claims were “bullshit.” Yet he played along with the charade at the time, and did not publicly dispute the lies until nearly a month after the election.
Honig, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that Barr was backtracking because he’s “very conscious of his image and the way he’s perceived.”
“What he’s not reminding us of is the fact that he publicly was one of the biggest cheerleaders for the big lie in months leading up to the election,” Honig said, adding:
“It’s like if Bill Barr had helped to light a fire, fanned the flames, watched it burn down the house, and then only at the end sort of tossed his drink on it. He gets no credit for this. Let’s keep it straight. He was one of the biggest perpetrators of the ‘Big Lie.’ It’s on him.”
