CNN Fact-Checker Debunks The 5 Biggest Lies About The Jan. 6 Insurrection

CNN’s fact-check reporter Daniel Dale pulled apart the “most enduring” lies that Donald Trump supporters continue to push about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “New Day,” Dale debunked five myths about the violence — from the assertion it was a false flag attack to the falsehoods that the rioters were completely unarmed and just protesting a “rigged” election.
One of the untruths was “almost insulting to Americans’ intelligence,” said Dale.
