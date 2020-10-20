CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale showed how President Donald Trump’s “dishonesty is getting worse” in the final stretch of the 2020 election.
Dale noted in an article for the CNN website Monday how Trump had told “at least 66 separate false and misleading claims” over the weekend at public events and rallies in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.
The president also repeated some of those 66 lies on multiple occasions, said Dale.
“For fact checkers, the period from Friday through Sunday was one of the most challenging of Trump’s entire presidency,” he lamented.
Trump’s dozens of untruths centered on the coronavirus pandemic, his Democratic rival Joe Biden, the economy and his own record, said Dale.
And while the president’s penchant for lying is well-known (The Washington Post in July reported that Trump had told a whopping 20,000 lies during his time in office), Dale said Trump’s weekend of falsehoods was “an egregious stretch for the President, no matter how much he was talking.”
