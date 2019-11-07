POLITICS

CNN Fact-Checker Couldn't Keep Up With Donald Trump’s Rally Lies

Trump was lying "faster than I can type," tweeted Daniel Dale.

CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Wednesday night toiled to keep up with the number of lies and baseless claims made by President Donald Trump at his rally in Louisiana.

“He is saying false/misleading/bizarre things in rapid succession, faster than I can type,” he tweeted at one point.

Dale ― who earlier this year noted a telltale sign Trump is about to lie is “if he tells a story in which someone calls him ‘sir,’” ― also debunked Trump’s incorrect statements on the Ukraine scandal, the impeachment inquiry and chain migration via his Twitter feed.

Check out a selection of his other posts below:

