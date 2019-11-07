CNN’s fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale on Wednesday night toiled to keep up with the number of lies and baseless claims made by President Donald Trump at his rally in Louisiana.
“He is saying false/misleading/bizarre things in rapid succession, faster than I can type,” he tweeted at one point.
Dale ― who earlier this year noted a telltale sign Trump is about to lie is “if he tells a story in which someone calls him ‘sir,’” ― also debunked Trump’s incorrect statements on the Ukraine scandal, the impeachment inquiry and chain migration via his Twitter feed.
Check out a selection of his other posts below:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.