Trump Says He’s Kept ‘Every Single One’ Of His Promises. CNN Shows Why That’s Another Lie.

President Donald Trump’s boast about keeping “every single one” of the promises he made on the 2016 campaign trail was swiftly debunked on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Outfront.”

CNN correspondent Tom Foreman took less than three minutes to show why the president’s bombastic claim was yet another of Trump’s lies. Trump has told more than 22,000 untruths during his time in office, according to The Washington Post.

Foreman pointed out six examples of Trump reneging on his word ― from his vow that Mexico would pay for a “great, great wall” on the southern border to his promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something better.

Check out the video here: