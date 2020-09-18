CORONAVIRUS

CNN Sums Up Donald Trump's Lack Of Scientific Credentials With 1 Stinging Graphic

“He also lies about everything from crowd sizes to injecting disinfectant, so there’s that,” said anchor John Berman.

CNN used a stinging graphic to point out the folly of President Donald Trump’s contradiction of his own administration’s experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “New Day,” host John Berman compared Trump’s medical qualifications with those of Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump this week contradicted Redfield on the timeline for a vaccine (the president suggested it would be available much sooner than Redfield believes) and on the importance of wearing face masks in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The left-hand side of CNN’s graphic showed Redfield’s extensive credentials — from his degree from Georgetown University to his 20 years serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

On the right appeared Trump’s sole medical-related achievement — that his uncle, John Trump, was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“He also lies about everything from crowd sizes to injecting disinfectant, so there’s that,” added Berman.

Check out the clip here:

