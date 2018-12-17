CNN Host Counters Trump, Says She's At Her 'Most Patriotic' Watching 'SNL'

President Trump blasted NBC and specifically “Saturday Night Live” in a bizarre tweet Sunday, basically saying it “can’t be legal” for the show to make fun of him every week. It is completely legal, obviously, but CNN’s Alisyn Camerota says it’s also patriotic.

On “New Day” Monday morning, Camerota and co-host John Berman addressed Trump’s “SNL” tweet, which the president tweeted the morning after the show aired.

Advertisement

“I am at my most patriotic when watching ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and I’ve always felt this way,” Camerota said. “In high school, in college, I remember having the epiphany of, ‘Wait a second, we live in a country where comedians can mercilessly make fun of our president?’ And I’ve felt this way for decades. How great is this country we live in?”

Alec Baldwin returned to his role as Trump in a sketch parody of “It’s A Wonderful Life” for the “SNL” Christmas episode this weekend.