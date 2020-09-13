Jake Tapper Abruptly Ends Interview With Trump Aide: 'Just Answer The Question'

TAPPER: Why wasn’t the president straightforward with the American people?

NAVARRO: He was straightforward.

TAPPER: No, he wasn’t. ... Just answer the question. It’s a very basic question. ... He was not honest with the American people. You’re not answering the question ―

NAVARRO: You’re wrong. You’re not honest with the American people. CNN is not honest with the American people. CNN ― you wanna go there?

TAPPER: I said you’re not answering the question. Here’s the thing. Thank you, Peter Navarro. We just played tape ― you didn’t answer the question.

NAVARRO: You can’t say that. I answered the question repeatedly. You just didn’t like the answer.