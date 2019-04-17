Jeffrey Toobin Makes Worrying Prediction About Fox News' Spin On Mueller Report

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday pointed out the importance of Fox News when it comes to spreading President Donald Trump’s message.
A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russia interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion is due to be released on Thursday.
Trump has repeatedly claimed the report totally exonerates him, despite acknowledging that he has not yet seen it.
Toobin predicted the widely watched conservative cable network would spin the report’s contents as “a vindication” of Trump “regardless of what the 400 pages say.”
“I don’t know how narrow the president’s base is. I think it’s at least 40 percent in the polls and it was enough to get him elected President of the United States,” Toobin noted.
Turning to Fox, he continued:
“Plus, he’s got an entire cable news network that is going to elaborate and repeat and guarantee that Trump’s message gets out there. I mean, Fox News will be an incredible asset to the president that Richard Nixon didn’t have in the 1970s, that Bill Clinton didn’t have in the 1990s. And that echo chamber is going to announce this as a vindication regardless of what the 400 pages say.”
Toobin has previously differentiated between Fox News’ daytime and primetime shows, the latter of which featuring hosts including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson that he has called “crazy night.”