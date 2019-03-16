CNN’s Jim Acosta highlighted the similarity of the language used in the manifesto of the alleged white supremacist gunman in the New Zealand mosque shootings to that used by President Donald Trump to veto legislation rebuking his declaration of a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Acosta, speaking on Friday’s broadcast of “Anderson Cooper 360°,” noted how the alleged gunman used terms “like ‘invaders’ and ‘invasion’ when talking about immigration and the immigration issue.”

It was “almost the same kind of language that the president was using earlier today when he was vetoing that legislation up on Capitol Hill, rebuking his use of a national emergency declaration to build his wall on the border,” he added.

“So, the White House can’t whitewash the white nationalism every time, Anderson, he claimed.

Acosta later noted how Trump’s claim, following Friday’s attack in Christchurch that left at least 49 people dead, that white nationalism is not a rising threat “stood out as just being contrary to the facts.”