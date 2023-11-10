LOADING ERROR LOADING

John Berman didn’t let up as he confronted Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) over his apparent double standard for dealing with congressional subpoenas.

The CNN anchor, on Thursday, questioned the North Carolina Republican over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) issued subpoenas for the president’s son Hunter Biden, his brother James Biden and family associate Rob Walker.

Murphy said he’d “absolutely” hold Hunter and James Biden in contempt of Congress if they didn’t respond to the subpoenas before Berman jumped in.

“You say, ‘Yes absolutely.’ Why have you changed your position on holding people in contempt of Congress? You voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress,” said Berman, reminding Murphy of the former chief strategist in the Trump White House.

Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress last year after defying a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee. Only nine House Republicans joined Democrats voting to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Murphy, on Thursday, fumbled in his response to Berman’s question.

“Well, I think it’s a little bit different when you have a president of the United States. We have somebody who’s not an elected official. You have the president of the United States – was selling his influence. His son was selling–,” Murphy said.

“No but I don’t understand. We’re talking, the people you’re talking –,” Berman interjected.

“It’s a little bit higher or different of standards, John, when you have somebody who’s in elected office versus somebody who’s not in elected office. He’s the President of the United States. He was the Vice President of the United States,” Murphy continued.

Berman chimed back in to ask Murphy who he means when he says someone “in elected office” when referring to holding people in contempt of Congress for not responding to a congressional subpoena.

“Well, what – tell me what office Steve Bannon was in,” Murphy asked.

″Well tell me what office Hunter Biden was in,” Berman shot back.