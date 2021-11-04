CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office.

Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His son died in a plane crash in 1999. They did not appear.

“I know there’s a tendency, Donie, to laugh at this,” CNN host John Berman said to correspondent Donie O’Sullivan. “But it’s terrifying.”