CNN Anchor Gives Birth On Bathroom Floor After Sudden 13-Minute Labor

Kasie Hunt said her husband delivered their daughter "before we even had time to dial 911."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt brought her daughter into the world at breakneck speed with a sudden birth on the bathroom floor of her home Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram post, Hunt said she and her husband, Matthew Mario Rivera, were “thrilled to introduce our daughter, Grey Hunt Rivera — though really, she introduced herself.”

“Grey was delivered by dad on the bathroom floor after 13 minutes of labor, before we even had time to dial 911, and 24 hours before she was scheduled to arrive via C section,” Hunt wrote.

She thanked District of Columbia fire and emergency medical personnel for talking them through “the incredibly intense moments before she took her first breaths, and who arrived within minutes to bring mom and baby safely to the hospital.”

Their 3-year-old son, Mars, “could not be more proud,” she added.

Grey was born at a healthy 8 pounds and 4 ounces, according to People. Grey is now safely back home, according to CNN.

Hunt and Rivera married in 2017 after meeting while they both worked at NBC News in Washington.

