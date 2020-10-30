ENTERTAINMENT

CNN Has Advice For Kirstie Alley After She Slams The Network's COVID-19 Coverage

The "Cheers" and "Look Who's Talking" actor accused the channel of fearmongering when it comes to the coronavirus.

In an exchange that can best be described as “peak 2020,” CNN fired back at Kirstie Alley on Friday, after the actor criticized the network’s COVID-19 coverage. 

The spat began when Alley, who is known for her conservative politics, accused CNN of fearmongering with its reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

It seemed that the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” was ignoring the threat that COVID-19 continues to pose around the world. 

On Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surpassed 9 million, with several states reporting their highest tally of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. 

Hours after Alley tweeted, CNN retorted, offering the actor some pointed advice. 

“Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel,” the network wrote. It then took a jab at “Veronica’s Closet,” Alley’s NBC sitcom that was canceled in 2000 after three seasons. 

Alley, who earlier this month endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, is no stranger to making eyebrow-raising statements on social media. 

In March, she applauded Trump for “taking charge” when it came to COVID-19, seemingly overlooking the fact that the president had dismissed the threat and disputed science since the beginning of the pandemic. And in September, she took aim at Hollywood’s efforts to boost diversity within the Oscars, criticizing a series of planned reforms as “dictatorial” and “anti-artist.” 

