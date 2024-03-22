CNN Confronts GOP Candidate Over Alleged Tweets To Execute Obama And Harm Other Dems

The GOP candidate for schools superintendent of North Carolina repeatedly dodged CNN’s questions this week about alleged past tweets calling for the execution of President Barack Obama on pay-per-view, along with other violence against Democrats. (Watch the video below.)
The encounter between the network and Michele Morrow started politely but quickly heated up.
“Do you stand by comments about former President Obama that he should be executed?” reporter Shimon Prokupecz asked, among several questions.
Morrow said no comment. She asked how Prokupecz knew that the tweets were hers but never denied them, despite multiple opportunities to do so. She also attempted to steer the conversation elsewhere by asking the reporter why he would be interested in North Carolina.
“Everyone is so done with the gotcha moment,” she said.
But Morrow has more than earned the scrutiny, according to the news network.
“I prefer a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad,” she allegedly wrote about the death of Obama, according to a post unearthed by CNN’s KFILE. “I do not want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death.”
She also appeared to endorse the death of Biden in another alleged tweet, CNN reported.
The Republican lists her 16 years of homeschooling her children as part of her experience that would help her lead North Carolina’s 1.4 million student school system and multibillion-dollar budget. She also allegedly tweeted that “Satan” was manipulating “liberal lunatics” and has said the pharmaceutical industry is out to sterilize kids, Fox 8 reported.
Morrow is a “conspiracy theorist” who “has long espoused anti-LGBTQ, anti-science and Islamophobic views,” HuffPost wrote previously.
Morrow will face Democrat Mo Green in November. “I hope you will agree with me that we cannot allow this type of violence rhetoric into our schools through the top public education leadership position of our state,” Green told ABC 11 in Raleigh.