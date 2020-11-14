CNN’s “Newsroom” hit President Donald Trump with a montage of his old boasts about winning the 2016 election in a “landslide” after it was projected that President-elect Joe Biden would win the 2020 election by the same margin of electoral college votes.

There’s one key difference between Trump’s claims four years ago following his defeat of then-Democratic Hillary Clinton and the reality now, though.

Biden is projected to beat Trump by more than 5 million in the popular vote.

Trump, meanwhile, lost the popular vote to Clinton by almost 3 million.

CNN projected Biden will win Georgia. With that, he has 306 electoral votes, which is exactly the number of votes Trump touted about winning in 2016. #RollTheTapehttps://t.co/Vxyo5NRQGy pic.twitter.com/ZYFnFZOjsS — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 13, 2020

"We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College. I guess the final numbers are now at 306.” -Donald Trump, 2016. 😶 https://t.co/RmPEpLdljb — Tom Foreman (@tomforemancnn) November 13, 2020

Similarly, this Nov. 2016 tweet from former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also went viral again Friday:

It attracted the attention of The Lincoln Project, the GOP anti-Trump group founded by her own husband, the attorney George Conway:

Yes, Kellyanne. It WAS a landslide. A blowout. Historic...a repudiation.



78 million votes against Trump = The biggest loser in American history



