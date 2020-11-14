CNN’s “Newsroom” hit President Donald Trump with a montage of his old boasts about winning the 2016 election in a “landslide” after it was projected that President-elect Joe Biden would win the 2020 election by the same margin of electoral college votes.
There’s one key difference between Trump’s claims four years ago following his defeat of then-Democratic Hillary Clinton and the reality now, though.
Biden is projected to beat Trump by more than 5 million in the popular vote.
Trump, meanwhile, lost the popular vote to Clinton by almost 3 million.
Check out the video here:
Twitter users also threw Trump’s brags back at him:
Similarly, this Nov. 2016 tweet from former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also went viral again Friday:
It attracted the attention of The Lincoln Project, the GOP anti-Trump group founded by her own husband, the attorney George Conway:
And others too: