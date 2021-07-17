Shameless Republicans Still ‘Lining Up To Kiss Trump’s Ring' Ripped In CNN Bit

CNN’s “New Day” rolled the tape Friday on the opportunistic Republicans who are still “lining up to kiss (Donald) Trump’s ring” and seek his approval, even as chilling new details emerged this week about how the former president tried to stay in office despite losing the 2020 election.

Anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for backtracking on his earlier criticism of Trump’s incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for claiming he didn’t actually know what was going on and “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance for profusely apologizing for his past criticism of Trump.

“Living under a rock is the new ‘I didn’t see his tweet,’” the show captioned the clip on Twitter.

Republicans are lining up to kiss Trump's ring - while pretending to not know about all the bad news that's come out this week about the former president.



Living under a rock is the new "I didn't see his tweet." #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/kJTxMy5rOR — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) July 16, 2021