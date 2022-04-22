Fox News Hosts, Right-Wingers Take Ugly Victory Lap Over Death Of CNN+

Conservatives couldn’t contain their glee at the premature demise of the streaming service CNN+.

Fox News personalities, Donald Trump and allies of the former president took great delight in gloating over Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to nix the platform just weeks after its launch, a move that put hundreds of jobs at risk.

Chris Wallace, who quit Fox News for CNN+ in December, drew much of the ire.

In a statement, Trump mocked the service as “an empty desert” despite “spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of low-rated Chris Wallace, a man who tried so hard to be his father, Mike, but lacked the talent and whatever else is necessary to be a star.”

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



“Congratulations to CNN+ on their decision to immediately FOLD for a lack of ratings, or viewers in any way, shape, or form. It was like an empty desert out there despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of… pic.twitter.com/9sgoDtaOak — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 21, 2022

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, shared this meme:

Celebrating the life of CNN+ pic.twitter.com/n0p5KRStgi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 21, 2022

Fox’s conspiracy theory-promoting prime-time host Tucker Carlson mockingly mourned “the involuntary retirement of Mike Wallace’s son.”

“Boo hoo, no more lectures on TV,” he said.

LMFAO



Tucker Carlson: “So we’re mourning as we told you a moment ago tonight the involuntary retirement of Mike Wallace’s son. Boo Hoo, no more lectures on TV.” pic.twitter.com/5MWweK6jNq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 22, 2022

Fox’s Greg Gutfeld, meanwhile, said “the Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace’s demo reel from CNN+.”

Fox's Greg Gutfeld has been taking shots at Chris Wallace on The Five this evening: "The Democratic bench is thinner than Chris Wallace's demo reel from CNN Plus." pic.twitter.com/zzwXiAEN9X — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) April 21, 2022

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is now a host on Fox, said the service had “fallen to the dustbins of history.”

“Even Tom Brady’s retirement lasted longer than CNN+,” added Fox’s Brian Kilmeade.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called the decision “poetry.”

And former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, now a host on Newsmax, said it “didn’t even last a full Scaramucci.”