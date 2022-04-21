Media
CNN+ Is Shutting Down Just Weeks After It Launched

Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to cease operations of the streaming service on April 30, according to multiple outlets.
Sanjana Karanth

Reporter, HuffPost

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to shut down the streaming service CNN+ just weeks after its widely advertised launch, CNN itself reported Thursday.

Chris Licht, the incoming president of CNN, is reportedly expected to hold an all-hands meeting on Thursday to share the news with CNN+ staff. Licht has already informed CNN Executive Vice President Andrew Morse, who oversees the recently launched service, according to Variety.

The digital service is set to shut down on April 30, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

