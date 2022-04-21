CNN+ Is Shutting Down Just Weeks After It Launched

Warner Bros. Discovery plans to shut down the streaming service CNN+ just weeks after its widely advertised launch, CNN itself reported Thursday.

Chris Licht, the incoming president of CNN, is reportedly expected to hold an all-hands meeting on Thursday to share the news with CNN+ staff. Licht has already informed CNN Executive Vice President Andrew Morse, who oversees the recently launched service, according to Variety.

The digital service is set to shut down on April 30, according to The New York Times.