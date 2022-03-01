CNN Correspondent Backs Away From Grenade During Live Report From Kyiv

CNN’s senior international correspondent reacted calmly during a live report from Ukraine on Monday when he noticed he was crouching beside a grenade.

Matthew Chance was at the site of a recent battle on the outskirts of Kyiv, speaking on air to a colleague in the U.S. when he stood up and retreated several steps.

Advertisement

“I didn’t see that, so let’s move away from that,” he said, backing farther away before smoothly continuing his report about the Ukrainian resistance against Russian troops there earlier.

So @mchancecnn just realized live on CNN that he was right next to a grenade in Kyiv



"Oh actually -- I was crouching down right by a grenade. I didn't see that. Let's move away from that." pic.twitter.com/Bsj4LKXgHl — Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 28, 2022

Chance also showed viewers what he described as the “still smoking,” twisted metal wreckage from armored vehicles, debris and ammunition boxes from the Russian offensive.

“There’s unexploded grenades ... like pineapple grenades everywhere,” he said. “A real scene of devastation.”

He also pointed out the body of a Russian soldier.

Advertisement

“I toured this area earlier and there were some terrible things that we can’t really show you on camera,” he said. “In terms of dead bodies. Russians.”

"This vehicle is still smoking ... ammunition boxes [are] on the ground ... there's unexploded grenades ... everywhere. A real scene of devastation." @mchancecnn gets a look at the aftermath of a ferocious battle on the outskirts of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/9nVBC3OgiB — CNN (@CNN) February 28, 2022