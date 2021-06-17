GOP Claims To 'Back The Blue' Have Not Aged Well In Biting CNN Bit

The 21 House Republicans who voted against awarding congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police officers who put their lives on the line during the Jan. 6 riot came in for stinging criticism on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday.

Anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman noted how many of the GOP lawmakers who voted down the proposal ― including Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.) — “usually wrap themselves in blue” about law enforcement with their comments and on social media.

But they now “find themselves in a pickle,” said Keilar, because “how do you honor the actions of the police in an event that you deny.”

“Turning their back on the police, they embrace when it serves them politically and discard when it doesn’t, proving for them, blue lives matter until they don’t,” she concluded.

