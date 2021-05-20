Native Groups Launch 'Day Of Action' Amid CNN's Silence On Rick Santorum’s Racism

To: Jeff Zucker, President and CEO, CNN,

CC: Jason Kilar, CEO, WarnerMedia, John T. Stankey, CEO, AT&T, Josh Silverman, CEO, ETSY, Saeju Jeong, CEO & Co-Founder, NOOM

We, as Native peoples and allies of Native Americans, are very concerned about the continued employment of senior political commentator Rick Santorum and the failure of CNN leadership to address and take proactive steps to correct multiple instances of erasure, bias, and racism against Native peoples at the network.

By ignoring the outcry of the Native community and failing to hold Rick Santorum accountable for his hateful and ignorant comments shared on April 23, you have failed in your mission to be a trusted news source. Allowing Santorum to spread racist and white supremacist views to the American public is reckless and an insult to the dedicated journalists who are tarnished by Santorum’s presence on the network. Instead of removing Santorum, he was given a national platform on Cuomo Primetime where, when asked about his speech, he refused to apologize. Moreover, no Native peoples were invited onto the show or network to explain how Native peoples have been harmed and why Santorum should be removed. In doing this, CNN doubled down on the erasure of Native peoples. Your continued endorsement of Santorum as a voice validates his ignorant, racist, and homophobic views.

This situation has occurred in the context of other concerning incidents. On April 20th, CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow incorrectly identified Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and the highest-ranking Native woman elected to executive office in US history, as a white woman. There has been no action by CNN leadership or by Poppy Harlow to publicly apologize and correct the issue on air. The erasure of Lt. Governor Flanagan’s identity is rooted in a dark history of white supremacy and failing to apologize and acknowledge this action is concerning.

During the 2020 election, CNN came under fire for releasing a poll with “Something Else” as a catch-all category including Native peoples. This issue was never addressed publicly, nor was there transparent action on how CNN would change policy and process to include Native peoples. The ignorance and bias that fueled these instances will continue to occur unless CNN actively commits to changing behavior. Change begins with accepting responsibility and holding yourself accountable to the communities you have harmed. Thus far, CNN has failed.

Ignoring, silencing, and evading accountability to Native peoples are tactics of erasure. These tactics are not new. CNN has continuously shown that they are a willing participant in the erasure of Native peoples. This erasure is a form of racism that whitewashes history to uphold ideas of American exceptionalism and reinforces white supremacy. It is a threat to all communities of color. We stand together as Native peoples and allies and call on CNN to correct their harmful and egregious errors and institutional practices in the following ways:

1. CNN must remove Rick Santorum from its platforms and commit to creating standards and policies for their on-air talent and contributors that ensure respect for Native peoples and Indigenous cultures.

2. CNN must diversify on-air talent and contributors and ensure Native and Indigenous peoples are regular commentators.

3. CNN must establish an Indigenous Affairs desk and team.

4. CNN must undergo anti-bias training and co-create processes with the Native community on how to respectfully engage with Native peoples.

Further, these events are grossly misaligned with the diversity and equity statement put forth by WarnerMedia, the parent company for CNN, which states that content should reflect the “diversity of our society and the world around us” and that the company is committed to “preserving a culture of opportunity, inclusion, and respect.” CNN’s actions as to Native peoples have failed to meet those standards by any measure.

We have included CNN’s major advertisers in this letter to make them aware that their financial support of CNN as a public, for-profit news media platform has significant negative impacts on Native peoples. Advertisers’ reputation as companies committed to diversity and equity will be negatively affected by a continued link to CNN, should there be no immediate change within CNN itself. We urge all advertisers to use their relationship with CNN and WarnerMedia to end the erasure of Native peoples in media and, if they fail to do so, to terminate the business relationship.

Media plays an important role in society and for too long the concerns of Native peoples have been sidelined in service of politicking, ratings, and profit. That CNN has three egregious mischaracterizations of Native peoples in just six months demonstrates a profound lack of commitment to their own diversity and equity standards, much less the accurate communication of the contributions of Native and Indigenous peoples to the media and to our world.

CNN must do better.