Rudy Giuliani was famously tough on small crime during his time as New York mayor.
CNN’s “Outfront” highlighted Monday, however, how the former prosecutor’s stance has changed somewhat since joining President Donald Trump’s legal team.
It compared old footage of Giuliani, including one clip of him railing against people who urinate in public, with recent video of him issuing such statements as “collusion is not a crime.”
“The change is startling, he was once a zealous prosecutor,” said reporter Tom Foreman, who later added: “This is simply so astonishing, this is a very big change for a man who once said ‘there were no ‘small crimes.’”