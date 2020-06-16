Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Trump Rally Is ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ For Spread Of Coronavirus

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained why President Donald Trump’s upcoming indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend is “the worst-case scenario” for the spread of the coronavirus.

Gupta broke down the different levels of risk of contracting the contagion at gatherings in an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of “The Lead,” telling host Jake Tapper how the threat increases in relation to how many people attend an event, its location (indoors or outside) and guests’ adherence to social distancing measures.

“The highest risk sort of scenario would be sort of the situation we’re talking about here,” Gupta said of Trump’s planned campaign event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center, which multiple medical professionals and public health experts have warned against attending.

“Indoors, attendees coming from all these various areas, difficult to practice physical distancing, and who knows about what the mask sort of wearing is going to be,” Gupta continued.

“There’s no question. This is a contagious virus. Indoors is going to be far worse than outdoors. Not wearing masks a lot worse than wearing masks. Not keeping distance if they’re filled to capacity,” Gupta said. “There is no magic here. There is no scientific proclamation where you’re going to have some sort of revelation about this. That’s the worst-case scenario.”

“If there is a person there who has the virus, the idea that it could be spread and turn into a super-spreading event would be a big concern,” Gupta concluded.

Trump’s campaign claims more than 1 million people have registered to attend the rally. A waiver on the campaign’s website advises those seeking tickets that they cannot sue if they contract the virus at the event.

Attendees will have their temperatures checked and receive hand sanitizer and masks on entry, per Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale:

Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday.



Before entering each guest will get:



✅Temperature check

✅Hand sanitizer

✅Mask



There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020