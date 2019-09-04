President Donald Trump’s historic attacks on former President Barack Obama’s golfing are coming back to bite him, once again.
Trump faced criticism over Labor Day weekend for apparently monitoring Hurricane Dorian from his golf course in Virginia. The total cost of his golf trips during his presidency has now topped $110 million, according to HuffPost’s analysis.
On Tuesday, CNN’s “New Day” aired a supercut featuring a selection of times Trump disparaged Obama in during his campaign in 2015 and 2016 for getting out on the links ― while also claiming he’d be too busy to play golf if he won the election.
Check out the segment here:
