Ted Cruz Torched As ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character In Blistering Bit On CNN

CNN’s “New Day” anchors went to town on Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican obsequiously apologized to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a “violent terrorist attack.”

Cruz “rushed to the misinformation mother ship faster than he fled to Cancun during a deadly deep freeze in his state to bend the knee before Tucker Carlson, even though the Fox host isn’t a serious or even a believable person,” said CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who further branded Carlson a “bullshit artist.”

“I thought he handled it better in ‘Game of Thrones’ when he was Theon Greyjoy to Ramsay Bolton there. Honestly, that was like Reek,” cracked co-anchor John Berman, referencing the humiliating pet name Bolton gave to Greyjoy following his castration in the hit HBO series.

“Oh, I was so uncomfortable. I was so uncomfortable watching that,” Berman said of Cruz’s groveling with Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson will be picking his teeth this morning with Ted Cruz’s spine is sort of what I think,” Keilar added.

