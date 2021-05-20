CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gave advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to a new report.
Chris Cuomo was involved in a series of conference calls with the Democratic governor’s team earlier this year where he urged his brother not to resign from his position even as multiple women had come out to accuse the governor of sexual harassment. The CNN anchor blamed “cancel culture” in one of the calls, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
Nine women came forward earlier this year to accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate comments. Three women said the governor kissed them without their consent. And one woman, who has remained anonymous, said the governor reached under her blouse and groped her last year at the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo is now under investigation by the state attorney general.
In March, Chris Cuomo acknowledged the allegations against his brother to his CNN audience.
“Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother,” Cuomo said. “And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”
But behind the scenes, Chris Cuomo had his brother’s ear.
“The governor only trusts about five people,” an anonymous adviser to Andrew Cuomo told the Washington Post. “So that’s why Chris is on these calls.”
In a statement, CNN told The Washington Post that “it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges.”
The network declined any disciplinary action.