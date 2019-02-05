CNN's Van Jones Unleashes Scatological Critique Of Trump's Speech

Sitting on a panel with eight other people, Jones had an exchange with former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), who said he believed Trump had tried to extend a hand to people outside the president’s conservative base.

Jones responded: “I see it very, very differently. I saw this as a psychotically incoherent speech with cookies and dog poop.”

He said the contrast in the elements of Trump’s speech was drastic. “He tries to put together in the same speech these warm, kind things about humanitarianism and caring about children at the same time he is demonizing people who are immigrants in a way that was appalling,” Jones said.

Santorum interjected that Trump was demonizing child trafficking. But Jones said his point went beyond that.

“There were people in that gallery who were children who’d been torn away from their mothers at the border,” Jones said. “He did not mention them. There were soldiers who were transgender who had been thrown out of the military. He didn’t mention them.”

He added: “If you’re going to talk about immigration, you’re going to talk about undocumented people ... then talk about the one who drowned saving people in Houston after the storm. Talk about the people who’ve given their lives for this country.”