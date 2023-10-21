What's Hot

SportsBasketballmike krzyzewskithe bear

Duke's Coach K Says He's Down To Make A Cameo In This Hit TV Series

The two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee said he didn't know about the show prior to the appearance of his book in its second season.
Ben Blanchet
By 

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski declared that he wants to appear in “The Bear” after the hit comedy-drama series featured his book in its most recent season.

The two-time Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, in the latest episode of Duke’s “The Brotherhood Podcast,” told host Ryan Young that he binge-watched the Emmy-nominated series after he heard that his 2000 book “Leading with the Heart” appeared in the second season.

“I found out about it, I got texts from people sayin’ ‘Your book’s on “The Bear”’ and I said ‘What the hell [is] “The Bear”?’” said Krzyzewski, who added that “the bear” is his middle daughter’s nickname.

He said if the show – which is based in his hometown – keeps going, he told his agent he should make a cameo.

“Like, go and have a meal, maybe.’ It’s in my hometown, Chicago. And it’s a heck of a show,” Krzyzewski said.

The basketball icon explained that Ayo Edebiri, who plays a chef named Sydney in the series, uses his book “as a guide” to build the restaurant’s team after she receives it from her father as a gift.

The book is mentioned on a number of occasions in the season including one where a waiter thinks Sydney is a fan of the Duke Blue Devils and in a scene where Marcus – another chef played by Lionel Boyce who spots Sydney with the book – ties the coach to being part of “the greatest comeback of all time,” Sports Illustrated noted.

Krzyzewski, who initially called his book’s cameo in the series a “surprise,” said Edebiri – like himself – is represented by Creative Artists Agency so he sent her an autographed version of the book.

Ben Blanchet - null

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot