HuffPost

We all know Memorial Day weekend is a great time to score savings on big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses, but there’s something to be said about all of the fashion and beauty sales on smaller-ticket items like shoes, dresses and accessories.

Coach is currently having its annual summer sale, which means we’ve spotted bags, shoes and accessories up to 50% off. It’s a great time to buy that bucket bag that’s been on your shopping bucket list or to replace your worn-out wallet.

It’s also a good excuse to add a new spring accessories to your get-up, whether it’s a pair of statement sandals or simple earrings. To help you find something new without spending an arm and a leg, we’ve rounded up some fabulous shoes and accessories that are on sale for under $100 at Coach right now.

Take a look: