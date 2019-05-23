Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Coach Shoes And Accessories Are On Sale Right Now

Get shoes, jewelry and sunglasses for under $100.

We all know Memorial Day weekend is a great time to score savings on big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses, but there’s something to be said about all of the fashion and beauty sales on smaller-ticket items like shoes, dresses and accessories.

Coach is currently having its annual summer sale, which means we’ve spotted bags, shoes and accessories up to 50% off. It’s a great time to buy that bucket bag that’s been on your shopping bucket list or to replace your worn-out wallet.

It’s also a good excuse to add a new spring accessories to your get-up, whether it’s a pair of statement sandals or simple earrings. To help you find something new without spending an arm and a leg, we’ve rounded up some fabulous shoes and accessories that are on sale for under $100 at Coach right now.

Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Thin Metal Round Sunglasses
Coach
Originally $145, get them on sale for $87 at Coach.
2
Ankle Strap Astor Espadrille With Tea Rose Rivets
Coach
Originally $195, get them on sale for $98 at Coach.
3
Antique Crystal Stud Earrings
Coach
Originally $45, get them on sale for $27 at Coach.
4
Nova Loafer Slide
Coach
Originally $175, get them on sale for $88 at Coach.
5
Demi-Fine Sunburst Chain Cuff
Coach
Originally $125, get them on sale for $75 at Coach.
6
Maya Sandal
Coach
Originally $195, get them on sale for $98 at Coach.
7
Sculpted Signature Reversible Belt
Coach
Originally $150, get them on sale for $75 at Coach.
8
Jessie Sandal
Coach
Originally $95, get them on sale for $66 at Coach.

TAKE A LOOK AT COACH’S FULL SUMMER SALE

