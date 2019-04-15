Another year, another Coachella weekend down.

From April 12-14, enthusiastic music festival-goers headed out to Indio, California, for the annual event’s first weekend of concerts. Headliners included Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande, the youngest female artist to headline the festival in its history.

But we have to say, the real standouts were the outfits. All the music festival style staples ― like tie dye, flower crowns, fringe, bikinis, sheer everything ― were there, but there was also so much more, like a bedazzled beard, a golden Lady Liberty crown and even a Donald Trump-eating-Cheetos shirt.

Below, check out some of the boldest, most outrageous looks we’ve seen at Coachella so far: