Coast Guard Calls Off Search After California Boat Fire, 34 Presumed Dead

The dive tour boat, known as the Conception, caught fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Coast Guard has officially called off the search for the dozens of people who were on a dive boat that caught fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in California.

There are 34 people who are presumed dead.

The vessel, known as the Conception, caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning. Coast Guard officials called off the search Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

