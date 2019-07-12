Dramatic video shows the tense moment a U.S. Coast Guard service member stopped a suspected cocaine-smuggling submarine ― by leaping onto the speeding, semi-submerged vessel.

The unidentified officer jumps onto the submarine deck and pounds on the hatch until an occupant opens it up in the heart-pounding clip the U.S. Coast Guard shared online Thursday.

Check out the video here:

.@VP is welcoming back the crew of CG Cutter Munro as they turn over 39K lbs of cocaine from drug seizures like this one from a semi-submersible off South America to federal agents. We will be live-streaming the offload on Facebook in a few hours. More: https://t.co/5eQRbQpxw5 pic.twitter.com/9bMRorDC4I — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 11, 2019

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro stopped the alleged smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean on June 18, according to a press release.

Five people were detained and an estimated 17,000 pounds of cocaine were seized in the operation, reported Fox News.

The sub, which the Coast Guard characterized as “a purpose build smuggling vessel,” was “designed to hold large quantities of contraband while evading detection by law enforcement authorities,” the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials on Thursday offloaded some $569 million worth of drugs — including 39 tons of cocaine and 1,000 pounds of marijuana — at San Diego’s Naval Air Station North Island that had been seized from 14 vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America since May.