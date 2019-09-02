Coast Guard Trying To Rescue At Least 30 People In California Boat Fire

At least 30 people are missing after a fire broke out aboard a boat off the coast of California, officials said Monday morning.

Ventura County fire officials tweeted early Monday that they were responding to a fire aboard a dive boat off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, southwest of Oxnard. Coast Guard officials said they had rescued several crew members and were attempting to rescue the passengers on board.

There have been “numerous fatalities,” CNN reported, citing Bill Nash of Ventura County PIO.

Five people were rescued and at least 34 were missing, according to the Coast Guard and local news reports.

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

Ventura County fire and Coast Guard officials did not immediately respond to multiple requests from HuffPost for more information.

A representative for Truth Aquatics, which operates the boat, would not comment, saying he was awaiting word from officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.