The Best Coats And Jackets Under $50 That Look Much More Expensive

From faux fur to denim, these coats and jackets for under $50 are perfect for sweater weather.

It's getting chillier out there, so you might snag one of these cheap coats and jackets to get through the fall.&nbsp;
The long quarantine summer is officially over, and it's time to dust off your scarves, boots and sweaters.

Now that fall is finally here, you could be looking for new essentials that’ll get you through the season. That might mean you’re searching for chunky knit sweaters that’ll keep you warm when the cold weather strikes. Or maybe even an electric space heater as your air conditioner takes a much-needed break.

Pretty soon, it’s going to be the time of year that calls for a coat or jacket whenever you step foot outside. And if your old ones just aren’t your style anymore, you could be hoping to find a replacement or two.

Fortunately, we’ve been spotting tons of affordable coats and jackets all over the internet. We’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to keeping browsing to find them.

We went ahead and picked out coats and jackets that were all under $50, including this fleece-lined jacket that’s $30 and a color-block coat that’s only $37. While these jackets and coats are cheap, they definitely don’t look cheap at all.

Check out these coats and jackets that are all under $50:

1
Sanctuary Wild Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
This jacket comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
2
Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon
This jacket comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $30 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
3
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
This jacket comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $40 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
4
Old Navy Long Soft-Brushed Peacoat
Old Navy
This coat comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $48 at Old Navy.
5
BDG Black Denim Shirt Jacket
Urban Outfitters
This jacket comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $40 at Urban Outfitters.
6
Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Coat
Amazon
This coat comes in sizes S to XXXL. Find it for $41 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
7
Know One Cares Star Embroidered Denim Jacket
Nordstrom
This jacket comes in sizes S to L. Find it for $49 at Nordstrom.
8
Sanctuary Starry Night Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
This jacket comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Find it for $40 at Nordstrom Rack.
9
Old Navy Soft-Brushed Peacoat
Old Navy
This coat comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $46 at Old Navy.
10
Sebby Collection Collarless Faux Leather Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
This jacket comes in sizes S to XL. Find it for $50 at Nordstrom Rack.
11
Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Peacoat
Amazon
This coat comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $50 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
12
Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Collar Coat
Amazon
This coat comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $48 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
13
Rachel Roy Ruffle Jacket (Plus Size)
Nordstrom Rack
This jacket comes in sizes 1X to 3X. Find it for $30 at Nordstrom Rack.
14
H&M Hooded Faux Fur Jacket
H&M
This jacket comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $50 at H&M.
15
Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Plush Peacoat
Amazon
This coat comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $21 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
16
Lark & Ro Single Breasted Shawl Collar Coat
Amazon
This coat comes in sizes 0 to 16. Find it for $37 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
17
Daily Ritual Denim Jacket
Amazon
This jacket comes in sizes XS to XXL. Find it for $36 at Amazon. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
18
Lush Teddy Colorblock Faux Fur Zip Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
This jacket comes in sizes S to L. Find it for $37 at Nordstrom Rack.
