These Coats Were The Sneaky Stars Of Inauguration Day

President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, but a smattering of coats were the ones who took center stage.
As family, friends and politicians gathered at the U.S. Capitol to watch Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris get sworn in, viewers couldn’t help but get excited about the outfits of some attendees. Cold winter temperatures prompted a flurry of outerwear, which made many people pause their thoughts about the incoming administration and instead wonder: “Who made that confection?”
Some of the style highlights of the day included Jill Biden’s ocean blue wool tweed coat by American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian; Harris’ purple Christopher John Rogers’ coat; former first lady Michelle Obama’s stunning Sergio Hudson coat; and Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s sparkly Miu Miu number.
Here’s what some coat enthusiasts had to say about the looks on Twitter:
Some even remarked on the more functional sartorial choices of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).