These Coats Were The Sneaky Stars Of Inauguration Day

President Joe Biden took office on Wednesday, but a smattering of coats were the ones who took center stage.

As family, friends and politicians gathered at the U.S. Capitol to watch Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris get sworn in, viewers couldn’t help but get excited about the outfits of some attendees. Cold winter temperatures prompted a flurry of outerwear, which made many people pause their thoughts about the incoming administration and instead wonder: “Who made that confection?”

JONATHAN ERNST via Getty Images President Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration as the 46th President at the Capitol on Wednesday.

ROD LAMKEY via Getty Images Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Rob Carr via Getty Images Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive.

Some of the style highlights of the day included Jill Biden’s ocean blue wool tweed coat by American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian; Harris’ purple Christopher John Rogers’ coat; former first lady Michelle Obama’s stunning Sergio Hudson coat; and Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s sparkly Miu Miu number.

Here’s what some coat enthusiasts had to say about the looks on Twitter:

i love the inauguration as an exercise in monochrome fashion pic.twitter.com/uSLoLK5Q9q — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) January 20, 2021

vice president kamala harris supported a black lgbtq+ designer by wearing her purple coat today pic.twitter.com/Dg2f5M8JvS — Rio (@riomatt00) January 20, 2021

y'all watching the inauguration or coat shopping rn, be honest — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) January 20, 2021

The real star of the inauguration is Ella Rose Emhoff's coat. pic.twitter.com/uKk7uzdSSb — Longwing (@longwing) January 20, 2021

Some even remarked on the more functional sartorial choices of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren wearing practical puffy coats to the inauguration is extremely on-brand. pic.twitter.com/5tEZUgTrpr — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 20, 2021