Third Grade Teacher Fatally Shot In Home Invasion; Estranged Husband Arrested

A Georgia elementary school teacher was killed by her estranged husband, who is accused of forcing his way into her home and fatally shooting her, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Tyron Victor Lambert, 42, was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of murder and cruelty to children, among other counts, in connection with the death of schoolteacher, Jasmyn Victoria Lambert, 37, authorities said.

Still Elementary School in Powder Springs, Georgia. The teacher was killed in her home in Dallas, Georgia, in nearby Paulding County. Still Elementary School

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness called 911 around midnight Saturday to report a domestic dispute and home invasion in Dallas, Georgia, reporting that the estranged husband broke in through the back door, then pointed a gun and threatened multiple people.

Tyrone Lambert allegedly fled the home on foot after learning 911 had been called, authorities said. The sheriff’s office then began processing an arrest warrant and issued a “be on the lookout” alert for him and his vehicle to other law enforcement agencies.

A witness called police hours later, at around 7:12 a.m., to report that the man had returned to the home with a gun and broken in through the same back door.

Responding deputies heard gunshots before they entered the home and apprehended Tyrone Lambert outside, authorities said. Inside, Jasmyn Lambert had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, authorities said.

Tyrone Lambert was taken into custody on suspicion of murder (family violence), malice murder, home invasion, criminal damage, cruelty to children, criminal trespass, possession of firearm, aggravated assault and obstruction, according to inmate records.

A spokesperson for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office told HuffPost that a protective order had been filed against him but that it had expired .

Authorities added that as the investigation progresses, more charges are likely to be filed.

The Cobb County School District, where Jasmyn Lambert worked as a third grade teacher at Still Elementary School, expressed its grief in a statement.