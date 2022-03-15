Cobie Smulders Makes Surprise Return As Robin On ‘How I Met Your Father’

Let’s go to the … bar.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of “How I Met Your Father” below.

Smulders returned as Robin Scherbatsky — a scotch-drinking, cigar-smoking, gun-toting Canadian who was once a pop star with a smash hit called “Let’s Go to the Mall.”

In the Season 1 finale of the Hulu reboot, Hilary Duff’s Sophie Tompkins stumbles into the iconic MacLaren’s Bar — which was where Robin and her gang of early-aughts buddies used to hang out in the original series.

Sophie immediately recognizes Robin, who is now a famous journalist (“HIMYF” takes place in 2022). The two strike up a conversation, and Robin ends up giving Sophie love advice that tips its hat to one of Robin’s most memorable quotes from “HIMYM.”

In the original series, cynical Robin consoles hopeless romantic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who is losing his faith in finding the one. Robin tells Ted that finding your special someone isn’t so much about destiny, but two other factors.

“Chemistry,” Robin says in the original series. “If you have chemistry, you only need one other thing … timing. But timing’s a bitch.”

In the reboot’s finale, Robin delivers a similar line.

“If I’ve learned anything about love, timing is everything. And sometimes timing’s a bitch,” Robin tells Sophie in a line that also alludes to the original series’ ending.

Smulders wasn’t the only original cast member to return in the season finale. Another intertwined story involving pineapple culprit The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan) and his wife, Becky (Laura Bell Bundy) — who were also featured in the penultimate episode of the season — cleverly plays with the idea of chemistry and timing. Their actions in the show drastically affect the final moments of the season finale.

Smulders may not be the only main cast member that fans will see in the reboot.

The Hulu show has been renewed for a second season, which makes it ripe with potential for more guest appearances.

The show’s co-creator and showrunners Isaac Aptaker told Entertainment Weekly that he thinks the original main cast members could be swayed to return.

“I think they’re all kind of watching this one curiously, wondering if they’re going to get a phone call,” Aptaker said. “The door is definitely open to having more of the gang return.”

It’s teased that Smulders may make another appearance in the reboot. During her final moments on the season finale, Robin reassures a confused Sophie that everything in her love life is going to be OK.

“But I’ll meet future you back here in 20 years for a drink, just to make sure.”