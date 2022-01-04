“Cobra Kai” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the series is a sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, set more than 30 years after the events of the first movie. “Cobra Kai” first launched on YouTube Red in 2018, but Netflix acquired the show in 2020 after YouTube ceased its original scripted programming operations. The fourth season premiered on Dec. 31, and Netflix has already announced a fifth season.

The second most popular show on Netflix is “Stay Close,” a British mystery drama based on Harlan Coben’s 2012 novel of the same title. The eight-episode miniseries also premiered on New Year’s Eve.

Netflix "Cobra Kai" on Netflix.

In addition to “Cobra Kai,” the ranking includes a number of other already-popular shows with new seasons. Season 6 of “Queer Eye” debuted on Dec. 31 as well, while “Emily in Paris” and “The Witcher” had their second season premieres on Dec. 22 and Dec. 17, respectively.

Fans of Korean television might be interested in the ninth most popular show on Netflix at the moment: “The Silent Sea” is a new sci-fi mystery about a space crew’s perilous mission to the moon during a dystopian future.

