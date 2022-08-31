U.S. Border Officials Seize $11 Million Worth Of Cocaine Disguised As Shipment Of Baby Wipes

Officials found a shipment at the U.S.-Mexico border comprising 1,935 packages of cocaine. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 1,532 pounds of cocaine last Friday, hidden in 1,935 packages masquerading as baby wipes, according to NPR. The agency estimated the street value of the shipment at over $11 million.

The CBP announced in a release Monday that the seizure occurred at the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity Bridge, which spans the Rio Grande to connect Laredo, Texas, with Nuevo León in Mexico. The shipment was only found when officers had second thoughts about a particular vehicle.

Advertisement

Officials from CBP’s Office of Field Operations were confronted with a 2016 trailer attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border with a supposed shipment of baby wipes. They made the discovery after referring the truck to a second, “non-intrusive inspection system examination” that included a canine.

Colossal, record setting seizure. Largest Cocaine bust in 20 years! The Laredo Port of Entry seizes over 1,500 pounds of cocaine from Transnational Criminal Organizations! Extremely proud of our @CBP employees for keeping our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/WKDAFD4zIm — Director, Field Operations, Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) August 29, 2022

The shipment weighed in at 1,532 pounds and has been estimated to carry a street value of $11,828,400. The CBP said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking into the matter.

“This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” Alberto Flores, the Laredo Port of Entry director, said in the agency’s news release.