Mitch McConnell's Campaign Team Is Selling Cocaine-Themed T-Shirts

Cocaine overdose deaths may be rising in the U.S.

But that isn’t stopping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) reelection campaign team from raising money by selling a cocaine-themed T-shirt.

Team Mitch, the official campaign Twitter feed for McConnell, shared images of the new $35 shirt online with the hashtag #CocaineMitch on Wednesday.

The garment features a depiction of McConnell alongside what appears to be a cloud of coke dust. “Cartel Member,” is emblazoned on the back.

A year ago, a legend was born. Own your piece of history. #CocaineMitch — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) May 8, 2019

A tweet posted by the campaign urged voters to “become an official member of the Cartel!”

Become an official member of the Cartel! pic.twitter.com/NldVtTeJgj — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) May 8, 2019

The “Cocaine Mitch” nickname went viral in 2018 after former coal baron Don Blankenship, who lost the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate in West Virginia, infamously called McConnell the term in a campaign ad.

The moniker referred to reports that a ship belonging to a company owned by McConnell’s father-in-law was once found carrying about 90 pounds of the drug, reports The Washington Post.

Team Mitch responded to Blankenship’s loss at the time with this post:

The new T-shirt has sparked debate on Twitter, with some people accusing McConnell’s campaign of trivializing drug abuse and contradicting Republicans’ often hard-line stance on related issues.

Republicans: drug users should be jailed



Also Republicans: drug kingpins are cool and edgy let's pretend we're a cartel https://t.co/tCcVWrDZYM — Eric Conrad (@EricConradFL) May 8, 2019

Look, Mitch made a funny. https://t.co/50de1GTo6P — Pedro Nicolaci da Costa (@pdacosta) May 8, 2019