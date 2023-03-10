What's Hot

Robert Blake, Actor Acquitted In Wife’s Killing, Dies At 89

Ted Cruz’s New Book Title Wakes Up Some Laughs On Twitter

Trump Cashes In On Other People’s Letters With New $99 Book

Drew Barrymore’s Therapist Responds To Her Account That He Quit Due To Her Drinking

'Queer Eye' Fan Favorite Tom Jackson Dead At 63

George Santos Behind Credit Card Fraud Scheme, Former Roommate Says

Gunman Kills 6 At Jehovah's Witnesses Hall In Hamburg, Germany

Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Alabama On Same Day As Company CEO's Testimony

House Republicans Launch Investigation Into DC Jail's Treatment Of Capitol Riot Defendants

Goldie Hawn Recalls Standing Up To Harvey Weinstein

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Spots GOP Pol’s Weird 'Thirst Trap' Excuse

Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Fired In Self-Defense: Lawyers

Weird NewsMoviessharkcocaine bear

'Cocaine Shark': Another Drug-Fueled Animal Gets Its Own Movie

The new film arrived just weeks after the Elizabeth Banks-directed comedy "Cocaine Bear."
Ben Blanchet

Another animal is set to get in on wild, drug-fueled action in a movie this year.

Cocaine Shark” is scheduled to arrive in theaters — fins and all — in July, following last month’s release of the Elizabeth Banks-directed “Cocaine Bear,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Cocaine Shark” focuses on a mafia drug lord’s production of a shark-derived stimulant before an explosion and leak at a laboratory puts “an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks” on the loose, according to the film’s IMDB summary.

Word of the Wild Eye Releasing movie, directed by Mark Polonia, comes after social media users joked last month that 3.5 tons of cocaine found floating in the Pacific Ocean could help inspire a “Cocaine Shark” movie.

Other drug-induced animal films also are on the way.

“Attack of the Meth Gator” is in the works for the summer from The Asylum, the studio behind the “Sharknado” franchise, ScreenRant reported.

Watch the trailer for “Cocaine Shark” below:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community