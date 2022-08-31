2nd Grader Brings 2 Guns And Ammunition To Arizona School

BOWIE, Ariz. (AP) — A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Wednesday.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said they were called Monday to Cochise Elementary School in Bowie on reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.

Advertisement

Deputies met with school officials and the student and said a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack and a second gun also was discovered.

Authorities contacted the student’s parents and gave the boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.