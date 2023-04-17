What's Hot

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Opinion: In Grown-Up News: NPR Quits Twitter, And Twitter Responds With The Poop Emoji

The Best Online Sources For Framing That You Can Get Done Fast

Do Redheads Really Need More Anesthesia? Here's What Experts Say.

Etsy Is A Great Place To Shop Unique Mother's Day Jewelry

25 Products That Are Perfect If Your Goal For The Year Is To Travel As Much As Possible

'You're Killing Us': Florida Women Sting Lawmakers Over 6-Week Abortion Ban

Teen Shot By Homeowner After Going To Wrong House To Pick Up Younger Siblings

GOP Megadonor Pulls Plug On Ron DeSantis, Cites Abortion And Book Bans

Lindsey Graham Puts Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast Over Defense Of Leak Suspect

Del. Stacey Plaskett Exposes Rep. Jim Jordan's Glaring Hypocrisy

Report: Judge That Ruled Against FDA-Approved Abortion Pill Hid Controversial Article From Senate

U.S. NewsHawaiiHonolulu

2 Shot Dead In Altercation At Honolulu Cockfight

Three other people sustained gunshot wounds during the late-night event.
The Associated Press

Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night cockfight Friday in Honolulu, police said.

Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired just past midnight Friday and were searching Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event, KHON-TV reported.

“At the end of the fight a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point gunshots were fired hitting the five people who were in the immediate area,” Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes told KHON.

Police said a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, KHON reported.

Three men aged 38, 40 and 57 sustained gunshot wounds but were treated and released from a hospital, KHON reported.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

“I don’t understand the circumstances from this, it could have stemmed from something totally different and they just happened to be in the same area at the same time,” Thoemmes told KHON.

Honolulu city officials did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states but continues in some, including Hawaii, where fights sometimes draw hundreds of people.

Related

HawaiiHonolulu
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community