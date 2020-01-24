Coco Gauff Asks 'What Is My Life?' After Beating Defending Champ Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in a highly anticipated match at the Australian Open on Friday.

The 15-year-old was still processing her win when she was asked in a post-match interview, “Where did that performance come from?”

“Oh, my gosh, I don’t even know,” Gauff responded. “From the crowd, I guess, honestly ... honestly ... what is my life?”

Gauff defeated Osaka 6-3, 6-4, in the third round of the tournament in Melbourne.

Osaka, 22, won her second Grand Slam title at the 2019 Australian Open, after memorably scoring her first Grand Slam when she defeated tennis superstar Serena Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Gauff and Osaka’s match came months after the two shared a special moment at the U.S. Open in August. Osaka embraced Gauff and invited her to join her post-game interview after defeating Gauff in the third round of the tournament.

The two tennis stars fought back tears as they praised each other on the court of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Gauff, who became the youngest tennis player in the Open era to qualify for Wimbledon’s main event last year, told the on-court interviewer after her win on Friday that she was was still in disbelief that she was standing in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

When asked if she had ever met the Australian tennis legend in person, Gauff said she had only walked past him in hallways but had been too nervous to formally introduce herself.

“If he sees this, tell him we can set up a meetup some time,” Gauff said with a laugh. “I need a selfie for Instagram.”

Laver took notice of Gauff’s comments and tweeted to the teen on Friday, writing, “I would love to meet you too.”

Gauff responded: “Can’t wait for that Selfie.”

Can’t wait for that Selfie 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 https://t.co/likluSEDyL — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 24, 2020